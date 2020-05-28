Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.23, 14,616,231 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 10,354,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 1.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cemex SAB de CV will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

