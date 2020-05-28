Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.28. Centric Brands shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 6,265,413 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine cut Centric Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.
Centric Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRC)
Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.
