Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.28. Centric Brands shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 6,265,413 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Centric Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Centric Brands by 40.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 77,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Centric Brands by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Centric Brands by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Centric Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Centric Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTRC)

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

