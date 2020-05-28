Charles Stanley Group’s (CAY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Charles Stanley Group (LON:CAY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 307 ($4.04) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Stanley Group in a report on Thursday.

LON:CAY traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 278 ($3.66). 45,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,481. The firm has a market cap of $140.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 271.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 291.59. Charles Stanley Group has a 52 week low of GBX 200 ($2.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four divisions: Investment Management Services, Asset Management, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, cash management, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

