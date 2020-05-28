Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) is BloombergSen Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

BloombergSen Inc. reduced its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,396 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 10.3% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $119,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.51, for a total transaction of $4,698,123.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,234,293.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $3,030,860.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,364.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,150 shares of company stock worth $15,895,723. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $536.75.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $11.65 on Thursday, reaching $536.76. The company had a trading volume of 113,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.51. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.