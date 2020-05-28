Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Position Lessened by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cheesecake Factory worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAKE traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. 299,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,205,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $46.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 44.24%. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAKE. Guggenheim raised Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $44.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

