Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the quarter. Chegg comprises 4.4% of Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned 1.86% of Chegg worth $82,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 700.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chegg by 69.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHGG. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. First Analysis upgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.04.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $3,467,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,645.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 49,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $3,206,313.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,291 shares of company stock valued at $19,571,826. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.88. The company had a trading volume of 224,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,905. Chegg Inc has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -551.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

