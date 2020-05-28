Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,055,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,481,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,316 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 729,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,850,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $172.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

