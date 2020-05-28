Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.27.

In related news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.39 on Thursday, hitting $91.51. 6,676,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,850,720. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $172.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

