Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Hits $2.04

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00021548 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $46,328.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.28 or 0.03710705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003461 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030968 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010572 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

Chrono.tech Token Trading

