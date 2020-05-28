Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 0.5% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE CB traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.04. 168,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,478,987. The stock has a market cap of $53.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.95. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.06.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.