CIBC Lowers Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) to Neutral

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$20.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GEI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gibson Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.38.

Gibson Energy stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 200,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$10.96 and a 52-week high of C$28.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.33.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

