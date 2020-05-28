Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.00 and last traded at $96.00, 331 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.02.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGDDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.