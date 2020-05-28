Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,556,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,659,000 after purchasing an additional 72,773 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 13,013 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,498,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $189.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.