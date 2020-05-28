Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Reduced by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,987 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,614 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,703,234,000 after buying an additional 5,966,755 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,994,671,000 after buying an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,940,106,000 after buying an additional 1,272,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,257,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,755,691,000 after buying an additional 4,244,954 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,500,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,498,594. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $189.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

