CNB Financial Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

CNB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. CNB Financial has a payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNB Financial to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $20.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.36. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $269.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.01.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $35.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In related news, Director Francis X. Straub III bought 5,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,607.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $343,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Dick Pontzer bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,906.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,307 shares of company stock worth $220,361. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

