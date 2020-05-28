Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 101,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.24. 10,497,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,677,944. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

