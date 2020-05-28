Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,496 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after buying an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after buying an additional 506,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,140,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.99. 10,242,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,134,378. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

