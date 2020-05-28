Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,156,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 8.8% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $108,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 11,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,134,378. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.81.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

