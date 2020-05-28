Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5,557.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 317,635 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 2.1% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2,174.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 205,661 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 196,619 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 32,594,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,120,585,000 after buying an additional 183,623 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,760,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after buying an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Comcast by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 64,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,338,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,164,000 after purchasing an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.92. 9,327,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,134,378. The company has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.43. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

