Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Diversified Portfolios Inc.

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,140,195,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Comcast by 128.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,146,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.99. 9,885,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,134,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $182.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

