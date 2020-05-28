Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy”

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$8.50. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.50 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Computer Modelling Group stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.39. 134,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,141. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$3.42 and a 12-month high of C$8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.65. The company has a market cap of $349.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to collaborate on the same asset.

