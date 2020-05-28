Confederation Minerals (CVE:CFM) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.69

Confederation Minerals Ltd (CVE:CFM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a market cap of $8.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84.

About Confederation Minerals (CVE:CFM)

Confederation Minerals Ltd., a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold projects. It holds a 70% interest in the Newman Todd project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario; and a 35% interest in certain other claims adjacent to the Newman Todd project.

