Consolidated Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 581.4% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $123.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,578,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,352,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.