Consolidated Planning Corp Makes New $625,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,080 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $984,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $321,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,674,000 after buying an additional 398,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 74,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,102,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,474,586. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

