Contrasting MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) & First Financial Northwest (OTCMKTS:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of MISSION VY BANC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First Financial Northwest and MISSION VY BANC/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $63.76 million 1.65 $10.37 million $1.03 10.05 MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A $3.60 million N/A N/A

First Financial Northwest has higher revenue and earnings than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for First Financial Northwest and MISSION VY BANC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 0 1 0 3.00 MISSION VY BANC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and MISSION VY BANC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 15.80% 6.54% 0.77% MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MISSION VY BANC/SH has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Financial Northwest beats MISSION VY BANC/SH on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and nine additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Renton, Washington.

About MISSION VY BANC/SH

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, cash management, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, safe deposit box, zero balance accounting, night drop, notary, payment, payroll, insurance and investment, and online banking services. It operates two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Sun Valley, California.

