Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Corelogic has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Corelogic to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of NYSE CLGX opened at $49.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.26. Corelogic has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $51.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Corelogic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corelogic will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Corelogic in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In other Corelogic news, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $171,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,056,777.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $49,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,721,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,592 shares of company stock valued at $651,503. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

