Cormark Reiterates C$0.75 Price Target for TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) has been given a C$0.75 price target by investment analysts at Cormark in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s current price.
Shares of TSG stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$0.36. The company had a trading volume of 297,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,456. TriStar Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 million and a P/E ratio of -35.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.
TriStar Gold Company Profile
