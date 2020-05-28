Cormark Reiterates C$0.75 Price Target for TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) has been given a C$0.75 price target by investment analysts at Cormark in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSG stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$0.36. The company had a trading volume of 297,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,456. TriStar Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.99 million and a P/E ratio of -35.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.

TriStar Gold Company Profile

TriStar Gold, Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Brazil. The company primarily explores for precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 26,751 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

