Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $309.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,954,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,804,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $233.05 and a 52-week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

