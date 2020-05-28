Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.13.

CVIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Covia to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Covia in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Covia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

NASDAQ CVIA traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.50. 18,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,369. Covia has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $313.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVIA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Covia by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 348,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Covia by 966.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 221,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Covia by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 108,352 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Covia during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Covia during the 1st quarter worth $261,000.

About Covia

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

