Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Cowen has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cowen to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.96 million, a PE ratio of -138.99 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63. Cowen has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $18.36.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $210.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. Cowen had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cowen will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz bought 8,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,706.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brett H. Barth bought 10,000 shares of Cowen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $813,762.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $343,000 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.