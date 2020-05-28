CPChain (CPC) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $747,892.75 and $132,416.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00788214 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028704 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00190896 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003269 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000846 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

CPChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

