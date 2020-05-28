CREDIT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $13,505.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 71.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $157,941.26 and approximately $13,505.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded up 95% against the dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and Cat.Ex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00052082 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000485 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000215 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

