Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Has $8.15 Million Holdings in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up 5.3% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.09% of Carvana worth $8,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Carvana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Carvana by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $2,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth $661,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Carvana by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Carvana from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

Shares of CVNA traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $94.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,965. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.77 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $115.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 127.13% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. Carvana’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 555,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,937,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.