Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,997 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 8.1% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $12,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,892,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after purchasing an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,146,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881,399 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $338,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shopify by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $634.19.

Shares of SHOP traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $754.00. 2,868,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,566. The stock has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.82 and a beta of 1.51. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $262.17 and a 1-year high of $844.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $640.92 and a 200-day moving average of $469.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

