Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Sells 305 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza comprises 6.9% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Domino’s Pizza worth $10,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,642,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $388.00 to $364.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $421.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.34.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded down $4.29 on Thursday, reaching $369.68. 34,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,753. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.91. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $387.85. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.36.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,125 shares of company stock valued at $4,484,087. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

