Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,175 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 7.9% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $9.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.62. The stock had a trading volume of 234,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $391.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.54.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.