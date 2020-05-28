CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up approximately 1.7% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $5,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.08.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCI stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.17. The company had a trading volume of 117,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.55. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $114.18 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

