CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of CSGS stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.17. 17,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,862. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $36.33 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $227.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other CSG Systems International news, EVP Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $225,623.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,965,366.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers revenue management and digital monetization solutions, including Advanced Convergent Platform, a pre-integrated hybrid cloud-based platform; and Ascendon, Singleview, Total Service Mediation, and Wholesale Business Management Solution platforms.

