CUB Energy (CVE:KUB) Trading 33.3% Higher

CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB) shares traded up 33.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 104,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 175,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of $6.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,954.48, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

Get CUB Energy alerts:

CUB Energy (CVE:KUB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.94 million for the quarter.

Cub Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CUB Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUB Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.