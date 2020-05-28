Cube (AUTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.20 Million

Cube (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Cube has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and $24,666.00 worth of Cube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cube has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cube token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, HitBTC and OKEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010551 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.21 or 0.02009734 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00074708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00178802 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00041521 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cube Profile

Cube’s launch date was November 22nd, 2017. Cube’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,774,940,000 tokens. The official website for Cube is cubeint.io . Cube’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel . Cube’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel

