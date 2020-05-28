Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lessened by OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.

OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $11,668,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 939.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,395 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $8,337,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price objective (down from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.98.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

