DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut DHT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DHT in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DNB Markets raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.60 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get DHT alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,576 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,986,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,838 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DHT by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 290,517 shares during the last quarter. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,724,022. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $848.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.37%. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 245.61%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.