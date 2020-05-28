Diageo (LON:DGE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Diageo (LON:DGE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,060 ($40.25) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,130 ($41.17) to GBX 3,230 ($42.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) price objective (down previously from GBX 3,480 ($45.78)) on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,902.94 ($38.19).

Shares of Diageo stock traded up GBX 35.50 ($0.47) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,954 ($38.86). 3,716,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,726.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,928.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion and a PE ratio of 23.11. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a one year high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,806 ($36.91) per share, with a total value of £8,277.70 ($10,888.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 615 shares of company stock worth $1,670,240.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

