Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $144.54. 48,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,369. The stock has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.83. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Citigroup lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.