Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Shares Gap Up to $25.66

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.97, but opened at $25.66. Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares last traded at $28.50, with a volume of 6,634,402 shares changing hands.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 3,351.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 419.2% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 78,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.