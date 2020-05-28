Diversified Portfolios Inc. Buys 5,039 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 104.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The stock had a trading volume of 856,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,905,260. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.06.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

