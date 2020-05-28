Diversified Portfolios Inc. Invests $275,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,080 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intel by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Intel by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,422,000 after acquiring an additional 521,586 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 125,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,511,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,773,638. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average is $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.