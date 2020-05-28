Diversified Portfolios Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truewealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.50. 46,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,157. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.99.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

