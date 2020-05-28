Diversified Portfolios Inc. Reduces Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.73. The stock had a trading volume of 13,505,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,929,296. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.74. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $219.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

