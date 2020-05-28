Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.11. 5,434,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.84. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $118.26 and a 1 year high of $187.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.13.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

